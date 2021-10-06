A nurse has been filmed warning of delays of more than seven-and-a-half hours to see a doctor at an accident and emergency department.

Footage was posted on Twitter showing the nurse addressing patients at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, on Monday night.

Gary Sitton, whose son-in-law visited A&E after being involved in a road crash, said the video showed "our NHS on its knees".

Stephanie Lawton, chief operating officer at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We are currently experiencing extremely high demand for our emergency care services and have seen a significant increase in attendances in our emergency department.

“Our teams are working hard to assess and treat patients as quickly and effectively as possible to reduce delays, prioritising those in most clinical need."