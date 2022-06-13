A mother of two from Ukraine has told how she is making a new life in Essex after leaving Ukraine when the war started.

Oksana and her two daughters left their home and other family members back in Kharkiv.

They have moved in with her cousin in Colchester.

"I left my husband, daughters left their father and we don't know when we'll meet him and others of the family," said Oksana, who worked as a doctor and a lecturer.

"Of course we want to go back home but we can't go now so we need to, like, find something here."