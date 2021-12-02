The mother of a six-year-old Morris dancer admitted she cannot remember how his fascination with it began.

Tyler, six, started taking an interest in the English folk dance at the age of three after watching the Thaxted Morris Men in his home town in Essex.

He regularly joins the group dancing in the street and is keen to sign up officially but will have to wait until he turns eight.

Speaking to BBC Essex, his mother Danielle Motteram: "In all honesty, we're not really sure how it started. Like most people in the village, we go down and watch the Morris men and he just took to it."