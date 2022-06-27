A British tennis player who beat cancer as a baby is making his debut at Wimbledon as a wildcard entry on the first day of the championships.

Ryan Peniston, 26, from Great Wakering near Southend in Essex, will play Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, who is ranked 95th in the world.

Peniston, ranked 135, told BBC Look East he had been dreaming of playing at Wimbledon since he was a child.

"It's amazing, I can't really put it into the words the feeling of being here," he said.

"I don't have much memory of going through cancer... but it was a really tough time for my parents... and I'm just very grateful to be sitting here right now at Wimbledon."

Peniston's match is the fourth on Court 3.