A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting.

Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July.

She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even messaged my husband to tell him but he did not believe me."

The Essex Wildlife Trust said smooth-hound sharks like shallow water.