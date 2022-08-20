A seven-year-old DJ who loves "the beats and the drop" of drum and bass music has aspirations of one day playing at Glastonbury.

Archie Norbury, known as DJ Archie, from Essex, has already performed to crowds of 20,000 people and was listed by Guinness as the world's youngest male club DJ at just four years old in 2019.

His skills on the decks have taken social media by storm and he boasts tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and Facebook.

Proud father John Norbury said he was an "amazing, amazing kid".