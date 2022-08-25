GCSE students have spoken of their relief at finally getting their results after studying during a pandemic.

They have had to face prolonged periods away from their friends and online studying outside of the classroom over the past two years.

Staff and students at Boswells School in Chelmsford have been celebrating results above the national average.

Millie was pleased with her grade eights and sevens. She said: "Very difficult, definitely, with the online learning portion but it all worked out in the end."