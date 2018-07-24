Thousands of people braved summer showers as the Red Arrows wowed the crowds at a popular airshow's return.

The Clacton Airshow was held for the first time since 2019, when it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

The event is held over two days along the Essex town's seafront and also features classic war planes.

Jeanette Foster, who has been coming to the airshow with her daughter Nikki McGenn for 25 years said: "The acrobatics stuff they do in the displays, it's just fast, scary and it's just brilliant.