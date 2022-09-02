Pubs have spoken of their worries of putting up prices for customers to cover rising costs, as inflation increases in the UK.

Nick Smith, a pub landlord in Bedfordshire, said in the past two years his energy prices had gone up by a third, forcing him to put more money on to the price of a pint.

"We don't want to put too much on because we don't want to scare people away," he said.

Simon Cleary, another landlord in Great Chesterford, Essex, said his bills had recently tripled.

The government said it would "support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead".

