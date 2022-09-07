A woman is heard telling a 999 operator she stabbed her husband, adding "I think I've killed him", in a call released by police.

Rebecca Searing, 52, killed her husband Paul, 57, at their home in Harlow, Essex, in the early hours of 12 February.

In a clip released by police, she said: "I've just stabbed my husband twice. I think he's dying," before later adding: "I think I've killed him".

She was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail after being found guilty of murder following a nine-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.