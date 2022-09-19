A charity worker invited to the Queen's funeral said it was special and surreal to sit alongside royalty and world leaders.

Sandra Colston, 46, from Colchester, Essex, was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June for running a choir that supports elderly people and those living alone.

A congregation of about 2,000 people attended Westminster Abbey ahead of a private family service at Windsor Castle.

Ms Colston said: "It was uplifting and special. Seeing the world leaders walking very close to me and royalty. It was surreal."

A complete guide to the Queen's funeral

Today, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan era

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk