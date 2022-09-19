A Scout leader who camped out in London for three nights before the Queen's funeral said everyone there was "happy and proud" to be able to pay their respects.

Zoe Maidment, 25, from Harlow, watched the procession with her mother at Parliament Square, close to the spot where they both spent the day of the Queen Mother's funeral 20 years ago.

Thousands of people lined the streets of the capital and the ceremony at Westminster Abbey was shown on big screens.

Zoe said: "It was absolutely amazing, just seeing everybody so in unison and even though it's such a sad event, everybody is so happy and proud to be here."

Video by Stuart Woodward and Stuart Bailey