The grandmother of a teenager who was stabbed to death has made it her "life's work" to fund life-saving first aid kits so his memory will live on.

Liam Taylor, 19, died in an attack outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January 2020 - a death that "destroyed our whole family," said Julie Taylor.

She has now raised more than £17,000 to fund more than 100 bleed kits containing a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, across Essex and parts of London.

A kit helped save a life in the last week and this has fuelled her passion to get the kits "absolutely everywhere", she said.

Three men were jailed for her grandson's murder.