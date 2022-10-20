Engineers have been repairing pipework after a large burst water main caused flooding to some homes.

Pictures on social media showed water gushing out of the ground in Southend-on-Sea, and flowing into some properties.

The water main burst on Wednesday afternoon in Priory Crescent.

Engineers said they worked through the night and were still carrying out repairs on Thursday. Essex and Suffolk Water warned local residents that they might experience low water pressure and discolouration.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place for much of England on Thursday.