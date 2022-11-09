A young West Ham fan with cerebral palsy said he was "so happy" and "over the moon" after his football hero Declan Rice sent him a surprise video message.

Eight-year-old Ronnie, from Saffron Walden in Essex, loves watching the England international so much he had an image of the midfielder put on to his leg splints.

After hearing about the design, the Hammers midfielder told Ronnie: "I'm very touched... to have me on the back of your legs is incredible," and asked him to walk out with him one day at the club's stadium.

Ronnie told the BBC: "I was, like, so happy. I couldn't believe it, really. I was, like, over the moon".

