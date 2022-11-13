A grieving son missed his father's funeral after protests on the M25 caused him to abandon the trip.

Tony Bambury and his family were attempting to travel to Basildon in Essex when they got caught up in the demonstrations on Monday.

"I will never, ever forgive these people for what they've done to me. These people have made this immeasurably worse for me and my family," he said.

Mr Bambury said he had left two-and-a-half hours for a 67-mile (108km) journey, but travelled no more than 35 miles in three hours.