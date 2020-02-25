A charity has provided a step-by-step guide for people to make reusable period pads, to save money and help the environment.

En-form has set up Love Your Flow workshops at the One Colchester Community hub, but also delivers sessions at schools, colleges and other community groups in Essex.

Kirsta McSkimming, who teaches the sessions, said: "Reusable products... last you for much longer so you're not having to spend every month, which can cost a lot of money over years and years of having periods.

"Talking about periods is really important because it doesn't get talked about often enough. Getting it as a conversation is really important for young women, men, young boys as well."

Video by Dawn Gerber.

