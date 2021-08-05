The RRS Sir David Attenborough is to set sail on its second major voyage for more cutting edge polar science.

The £200m laboratory ship is due to leave its home port of Harwich in Essex destined for the Antarctic.

It will reach the south Atlantic by mid-December and not return to the UK until May.

People voted for the ship to originally be called Boaty McBoatface following an online poll, but that name was given to one of its remotely operated sub-sea vehicles instead.