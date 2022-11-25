A campaigner has set up a new initiative to create more safe spaces for women in her local community.

Karen Whybro said she wanted to create a "culture that's inclusive, safe and welcoming for women and girls" in Chelmsford.

The gender equality consultant set up the campaign after the murder of Sarah Everard in London last year.

"What we really want to achieve is that everybody thinks about their role in society, thinks about their own behaviour and how we can all work together to help create a culture that's inclusive, safe and welcoming for women and girls," she said.