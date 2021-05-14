Dashcam video showed a car being driven the wrong way down an A-road as a man tried to evade arrest.

The driver had earlier collided with a police car on 14 August and then drove three miles (5km) towards oncoming traffic on the A12 in Essex before crashing into bushes and abandoning the car on foot.

Gregory Taylor, 35, of Willow Walk, in Tiptree, Essex, was arrested on 7 September and later pleaded guilty to 17 road-related offences involving five cars in separate incidents, including one count of dangerous driving and four counts of disqualified driving.

He was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court and disqualified from driving for four years.