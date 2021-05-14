A homeowner has said she lives in constant anxiety after three cars hit her house in the space of eight months.

Michelle Evans has been constantly repairing damage inside and outside her home in Fiddlers Hamlet, in Epping, Essex.

She said: "All the residents here can't take any more. Someone's going to die. It's just too frightening."

Essex Highways insisted it was "taking the matter very seriously". It said: "A road safety engineer and design team leader will visit the site this week."