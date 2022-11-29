A number of cars have had tyres slashed and wing mirrors damaged in one part of a town during a single night.

Natalie Peacock and her partner's vehicles were targeted in Halstead, Essex, between 22:00 GMT on Saturday, 26 November and the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is likely to cost her household at least £200 to have the tyres repaired. She said: "We're already struggling with cost of living as it is at the moment."

Essex Police said it was investigating a number of reports of criminal damage in areas including Kings Road, Tidings Hill, Ronald Road and Lock Road.