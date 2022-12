CCTV video showed the moment five cars worth more than £700,000 were stolen from an industrial unit.

Thieves cut the bolts on a front gate in Brentwood Road, in Bulphan, near Thurrock, Essex, just after midnight on 11 November and were later seen driving the vehicles away.

They included two Porsches, a Mercedes and a rare Ariel Atom car.

Essex Police appealed for CCTV or dashcam video from the area.