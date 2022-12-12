Video showed motorway tailbacks during heavy wintry showers and snow-covered ground the following morning.

Stranded motorists posted pictures online of cars and lorries at a standstill on the M25 in Essex on Sunday night.

More than 100 schools in the county were closed on Monday and video showed children playing in the snow.

A yellow weather warning for ice and lying snow in the East of England was due to remain in force until Tuesday morning.