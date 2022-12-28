'Hydrotherapy was a game-changer for Wonky Winnie'

The owner of a puppy with deformed legs said swimming pool treatment helped turn her into a top sniffer dog.

The three-year-old American bulldog nicknamed Wonky Winnie could only crawl as a puppy but has been winning scent trial competitions, where dogs sniff out hidden objects.

Wendy Linge had only intended to foster the puppy but decided to adopt her after seeing her amazing progress in the water.

She said: "It really was a game-changer for her recovery. We saw instant change. As soon as she got in the pool, it was like a magic wand was waved."