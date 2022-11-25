'I spent £10k on Elvis outfits and singing lessons'

A former bus controller who spent his redundancy money on Elvis Presley costumes and singing lessons said he would never give up on becoming a full-time tribute act.

Dave Black, 52, from Colchester, Essex has wanted to be an entertainer since the age of 10 and has always dreamed of having his own show.

We followed him as he performed at a national talent showcase in front of 200 agents and bookers for holiday parks, hoping to land a lucrative contract.

He said: "I had to have a lot of self-belief and believe that, if I lay out this money, I'm going to be able to get it back. I'm living my dream and I will carry on doing that."

