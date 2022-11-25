A working men's club at risk of closure a year ago has been fighting back by attracting younger members.

The Railway Club has been part of Clacton in Essex since 1951 and staff have always gone above and beyond to help their older members.

But after experiencing a slow recovery from its eight-month closure during the pandemic, it has had to modernise and find a new generation of members to survive.

Chairman John Mann said: "We're looking towards the future. We want our members' children to become members. We're not all going to live forever."

You can watch the full story on We Are England at 20:30 GMT on Monday, 16 January, on BBC One and afterwards on iPlayer.