What is romance fraud and how can you spot it?

An increasing number of people have been falling victim to romance fraud since the pandemic.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, said it cost victims £88m in 2022.

The BBC's Debbie Tubby has some tips on how to spot online scammers who fake affection to steal money.

Graphics by Juan Arroyo

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk