Runner Apryl Hammett has reached a milestone by completing her 100th ultra-marathon over the weekend.

Mrs Hammett, 50, from Chelmsford, took part in a 31 miles (50k) charity event at Flitch Way Country Park, near Braintree in Essex.

It was held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, who helped her family last year after her husband Guy was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Luke Ingham, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising coordinator for the East of England said: "One hundred ultra-marathons is an astonishing achievement... More than 90% of our funds come from donations so we can’t thank Apryl enough for running on our behalf."

Ultra-marathons are considered anything over 27.2 miles (44km).