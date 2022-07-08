A Russia woman living in the UK said a Ukrainian refugee fleeing war in the country has become a close friend.

Anastasiia Oliinyk, 33, left Kyiv with her children in July 2022 and settled in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, Essex.

Kristina Tsareva, 39, who moved to the UK from Russia six-and-a-half years ago, has supported her and others displaced by the war she said she is against.

She said: "I think it definitely helps me to understand that we are still humans all together. Anastasia became my very good friend."

