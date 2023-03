A 74-year-old woman who has always wanted to fly in a plane has had her dream come true.

Bernice Drysdale, from Colchester, who had never flown before, was given the chance to take to the skies for the first time through a charity.

She had a tear in her eye during the flight and described the experience as "magic".

The care home where she lives, which helped arrange the flight, said it was glad it could make her dream a reality.