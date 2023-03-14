Police body cam footage showed the moment a murderer returned to the crime scene and told an officer he knew what had happened there.

Marek Hecko stabbed Adrian Ellingford, 44, twice in the back at a property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, on 25 July.

He turned up at the Essex Police cordon the following morning and was heard telling an officer "you need me to figure it out, what happened".

The 26-year-old, of Rookes Crescent in the city, was found guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court and on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years.