The 15-year-old winner of a young drummer award was left shocked and speechless when he received a surprise call from his idol.

BBC Essex secretly arranged for Tyler Baker from Colchester to have a video chat with 1970s prog rock star Bill Bruford, who played with Yes, King Crimson and UK, among others.

He congratulated the teenager for winning the Mike Dolbear young drummer of the year competition in February.

Video by Lauren Carter