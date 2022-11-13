Police bodycam footage has captured the moment two climate change protesters were arrested after being winched down from the Dartford Crossing bridge.

Just Stop Oil activists Morgan Trowland, 40, of Islington, London, and Marcus Decker, 34, of no fixed address, claimed it was a peaceful protest.

In the footage, Decker can be seen singing to the person trying to bring him down.

The pair were found guilty at Basildon Crown Court of causing a public nuisance. Trowland was jailed for three years and Decker for two years and seven months on Friday.

Their trial heard they scaled to a height of 200ft (60m) on the bridge's cables in October last year.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk