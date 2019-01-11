A large torrent of water was filmed gushing high into the air after a burst main on a residential street.

Pictures showed water spraying at high pressure from a grassed area outside a home in Valley Road, Billericay, Essex.

Essex and Suffolk Water said emergency road repairs had to be carried out and warned customers to expect possible disruption to supplies from about 13:00 BST.

A message on Twitter just after 14:30 said repairs had been completed and the water had been switched back on.