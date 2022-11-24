Dashcam pictures showed the moment a car moved over to the wrong side of an A-road in Essex and squeezed past several oncoming vehicles.

The driver indicated right and moved to the opposite side of a grassed central reservation on the A120, near Braintree, before moving back to the correct side of the road where it enters Bradwell.

It was filmed by Terry Crouch, who was driving at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.

He said: "To be truthful, this is one of the maddest things I've seen. It's scary what could have happened."

