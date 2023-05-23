Footage of a confrontation at a busy shopping centre that saw chairs thrown before a man was stabbed has been released by police.

Michael Ugwa, 29, died at Lakeside in Essex on 28 April last year.

CCTV showed the father-of-three and friends talking to two men and a woman before a fight broke out and a knife gets pulled.

Muhammad Khan, 23, of no fixed abode, Ilford, east London, attacked Mr Ugwa and was found guilty of murder following a trial at Basildon Crown Court. He will be sentenced at a later date.

