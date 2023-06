Actress Tess Gustard has just one job today - to open a door, look towards a steel-framed bed and scream at the very top of her lungs.

Gustard, a former tax adviser, is one of hundreds of actors across the UK involved in the nation's booming independent horror scene.

The BBC meets her at a studio in south Essex - an area fast becoming a Hollywood of horror, where she is reshooting a scene with TIS Films.