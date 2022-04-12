A special robotic system has been used to remove part of patient's colon then stitch the two ends together.

Consultant surgeon Subash Vasudevan carried out the procedure on Pat McDonald by remotely controlling tools connected to the robot's arms.

The machine can make precise and delicate movements and its binocular vision gives the viewer a three-dimensional, enlarged view of the procedure.

The medical team allowed us to look through the spare control set usually used by a trainee surgeon.

Warning: This video contains close-up images of surgery.