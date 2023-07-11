A Romanian man has been sentenced for the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer.

The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019.

Marius Draghici, 50, was handed down a sentence of 12 years and seven months by judge Mr Justice Garnham at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

"Draghici was small but essential cog in the wheels of this criminal conspiracy," he said.