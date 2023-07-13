Two new beaver kits, born on a country estate, have created what is believed to be the largest enclosed population of the animals in England.

The offspring, born to a breeding pair in Essex introduced in 2019, brings the family to 11 with a total of 15 beavers on the site.

"It's always such a great pleasure to witness the emergence of the kits," said photographer Simon Hurwitz who caught the first glimpse of this year's new arrivals at Spains Hall Estate near Finchingfield.

He added: "It's a joy and privilege to watch them growing up and integrating into the family group."

The beavers have transformed a dry woodland on the estate into a wetland providing "a valuable resource in the landscape". It now plans to emulate their water management work in other areas.