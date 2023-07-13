A procession and a fanfare using trumpets last played for the King's Coronation have been laid on for the arrival... of a red hat.

The hat once belonged to Thomas Wolsey and will be the centrepiece of a new exhibition in Ipswich.

Born in the town in 1473, Wolsey rose to become one of the most powerful men in the country under Henry VIII.

The cardinal's hat has been loaned by a University of Oxford college.

It will feature as part of the "Wolsey's Ipswich" exhibition, which opens on Friday at The Hold and runs until 29 October.