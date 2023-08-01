The moment a rollercoaster broke down leaving passengers stranded vertically above the ground was captured on video.

A carriage on Rage at Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, got stuck at the top of the 72ft (22m) high ride on Friday.

A loud banging sound could be heard as it approached the summit and footage showed a team rescuing passengers.

The theme park said its "highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan".