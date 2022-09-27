A drag artist said appearing on Celebrity Masterchef was a chance to represent her community positively.

Cheryl Hole, from Essex, faces the penultimate heat in the competition, alongside singer Jamelia, musician Locksmith, former glamour model Sam Fox and opera singer Wynne Evans.

Explaining why she wanted to take part in the cooking show she said: "To have our [LGBTQ+ community] voices heard and also to show we're nothing to be feared."

The episode is to be shown at 21:00 BST on Wednesday, 16 August on BBC One and afterwards on iPlayer.