War poet, FW Harvey, play opens in Cheltenham
A play based on an undiscovered novel by the Gloucestershire war poet FW Harvey, has opened in Cheltenham.
"Will Harvey's War" is based on a manuscript found amongst his belongings by the poet's granddaughter.
Steve Knibbs reports.
01 Aug 2014
