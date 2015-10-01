A home movie filmed by an American medical training unit based in Dursley, Gloucestershire, during World War Two, has been discovered.

The footage shows medics training in the town before being sent to Normandy after D-Day, and them celebrating in Germany on VE Day.

It has been unearthed by local historian Peter Hodgkins.

BBC Points West's Steve Knibbs reports.

Film courtesy of Akron City Hospital's School of Nursing Alumni Association and stills courtesy of the Andrew Barton Collection