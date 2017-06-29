Sleepy councillors defend nodding off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gloucestershire councillors sleeping during meeting

Councillors in Gloucestershire were spotted falling asleep during one of their most important meetings in recent years.

The county council ordered an independent review of children's services on Wednesday after "serious and widespread failures" were found.

Four councillors were spotted nodding off — including the deputy leader.

They blamed medication and long hours, but insisted they were able to perform their duties. They have faced calls to resign.

  • 29 Jun 2017