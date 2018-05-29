Man, 98, rediscovers passion for art
Gloucester 98-year-old discovers new passion for art

A 98-year-old man has found inspiration through artwork, after he took up painting two years ago.

Fred Dimery, from Gloucester, said he had "no idea" he had a hidden talent.

