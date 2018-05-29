Media player
Gloucester 98-year-old discovers new passion for art
A 98-year-old man has found inspiration through artwork, after he took up painting two years ago.
Fred Dimery, from Gloucester, said he had "no idea" he had a hidden talent.
29 May 2018
