Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wearing fur 'same as wearing swastika' says Stroud MP David Drew
Stroud's Labour MP, David Drew, has said that wearing fur is “the same as wearing a swastika”.
Mr Drew made the comparison during a parliamentary debate on the fur trade at Westminster Hall on Monday.
He has since apologised after members of the Jewish business community said they were offended by his remarks.
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-44405056/wearing-fur-same-as-wearing-swastika-says-stroud-mp-david-drewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window