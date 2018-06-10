Media player
Saxon ruler's funeral procession re-enacted in Gloucester
A mock funeral procession has taken place in Gloucester to mark the 1,100th anniversary of the death of Saxon ruler Aethelflaed.
The Lady of the Mercians is believed to have been buried at St Oswald's Priory in the city.
Local amateur actress Samantha Swinford won a competition to portray the ruler, who presided over Mercia in the English midlands from 911 until her death seven years later.
10 Jun 2018
